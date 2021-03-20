Collins and Fletcher were at Stoke at the same time.

Stoke City and Ireland defender Nathan Collins is a transfer target for Manchester United‘s new technical director Darren Fletcher, according to reports.

Fletcher was recently promoted to the position at Old Trafford and is an admirer of Collins, his former Stoke teammate.

Nathan Collins.

Collins, 19, has represented the Republic of Ireland at underage level and has become a regular under Michael O’Neill for the Potters this season, starting 22 games at central defence for the Championship side.

The Irish defender joined Stoke from Dublin schoolboy team Cherry Orchard in 2016. He was in the club’s academy when Fletcher was with the club and broke into the first-team squad after Fletcher left the club in 2019.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils could make a move for Collins this summer. Man United are expected to be in the market for a new central defender this summer to partner Harry Maguire.

Darren Fletcher.

The Scottish midfielder is said to be a fan of the player and previously recommended Man United sign him.

Now that Fletcher has some say over the club’s transfer policy, he could make a move for the defender.

Collins was linked with a transfer to Premier League side Burnley in January, but a move failed to materialise.

Burnley are understood to have bid £4.5m for the Irish defender, which was rejected by Stoke.

