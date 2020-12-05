David Moyes reveals Alex Ferguson text message ahead of Man United match

“Sir Alex was always very good to me.”

David Moyes has said that Alex Ferguson contacted him recently to praise the job he has done with West Ham United. Ahead of Saturday’s game against Manchester United, the Hammers are in fifth position in the Premier League table, a point ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Ferguson recommended Moyes as his successor as Man United manager in 2013. And while Moyes’ spell as Red Devils boss was unsuccessful, the pair remain friends.

Alex Ferguson text message to David Moyes.

“He texted me two weeks ago after a game we had to say how well he thought the team was doing,” Moyes said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Man United match.

“He thought we had played well in one of the games.”

Moyes went on to praise Ferguson and spoke about the help the former Man United manager gave him.

“Sir Alex was always very good to me,” Moyes said.

“He was very good to me at Manchester United. He is thought of so highly and at that time to replace him was a great honour for me.

“I look back at it with a lot of good memories but Sir Alex has always been supportive, and he is to football managers throughout the country.

“If any manager wanted advice from Sir Alex, he was always there.”

Moyes on his battles with Ferguson.

The former Everton manager also detailed his battles with Ferguson on the touchline.

“You could always fight with him – he was very feisty on the touchline and might fall out with you.

“But he always shook your hand and gave you a glass of wine. And if you needed to phone him on anything, he would always be there for the phone call.”

Read next – Alex Ferguson recalls 14,000-mile trip to scout striker Marcelo Salas.

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Manchester United, Premier League, West Ham United