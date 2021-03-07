Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler issues transfer warning to Mohamed Salah

Share and Enjoy !

“If he wants to go, then he should go.”

Robbie Fowler has said that Liverpool should not stand in Mohamed Salah’s way if he wants to leave the club this summer. Speculation around Salah potentially leaving the Premier League champions has increased over the last few days.

The Egyptian forward looked noticeably dejected to be substituted after an hour of Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s team were chasing an equaliser in the game, yet the German decided to withdraw his top goal scorer.

Following the game, Salah’s agent posted a cryptic tweet. And since then, speculation has been rife that the 28-year-old may be set to leave Anfield.

Liverpool legend Fowler has said that the club should not stand in his way if he does want to seek a new challenge.

“I’m not having a go at Salah,” Fowler writes in his column for The Sunday Mirror.

“I love him to bits. But I truly believe that transfers now are largely about what players want, so the ball is in his court, not Liverpool’s.

“If he wants to go, then he should go. If a player wants to leave, we have to accept it’s in the mix.

“I’m a firm believer that if they are unhappy and want to be going, then they should be going.”

Philippe Coutinho.

Fowler also used Philippe Coutinho as an example of how the grass isn’t always greener on the other side for players leaving Liverpool.

The Brazilian midfielder was the club’s star player until he pushed for a move to Barcelona in 2017.

Eventually, in January 2018, he secured a move to the Catalan club in a transfer worth up to £142m.

🗣"I could have changed other players as well that is true, but in the moment he felt the intensity and I didn't want to risk him" Jurgen Klopp explains his reasoning for subbing off Mo Salah on the 60th minute against Chelsea in their 1-0 defeat pic.twitter.com/Pt4faSxhMN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 5, 2021

However, it has not worked out for Coutinho at Barcelona, and he spent last season on loan with Bayern Munich, where he helped knock his parent club out of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Liverpool won the Premier League and the European Cup without the midfielder.

Fowler has warned Salah that, like Coutinho, he is not irreplaceable for Liverpool.

Fowler on Coutinho & Salah.

“Jurgen Klopp has said the same, too – he doesn’t want anyone at the club who doesn’t want to be there,” the former England striker continued.

“It is my belief that was his attitude with Philippe Coutinho. He agitated for a move.

“Klopp didn’t want Coutinho because he thought his attitude wasn’t right, and he didn’t want that poison in his camp in the end.

“So if Salah is truly ­unhappy, if he is upset he hasn’t been given a new contract or whatever, then cash in, get as much as you can for him and use the money to make tweaks with the current team.

“I’m a fan of Salah, obviously, who wouldn’t be? But Liverpool didn’t miss Coutinho that much, did they?”

