There is tension in the Liverpool dressing room between some key players, according to reports in Spain.

There is reportedly tension between Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino towards Mohamed Salah, whom they “distrust”, according to reports in El Pais.

There have been some signs of friction this season between Mane and Salah. However, there have no suggestions in public that there is any discord between the teammates.

Yet, according to Spanish football journalist Diego Torres, the Liverpool dressing room “has been tense with jealousy” with resentment festering towards Salah, the highest-paid player in the squad.

Torres reports on football for El Pais and wrote The Special One: The Dark Side of José Mourinho, which covers Mourinho’s time at Real Madrid and contains in-depth details from behind the scenes at the club.

“Mané and Firmino lead the faction that observes Salah as a privileged person who takes advantage of the strenuous collective work that everyone does to recover the ball,” he wrote following Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie.

“Aware that it generates discomfort, Salah shows signs of boredom. Born into a wealthy family of jasmine exporters from the Nile Delta, at 28 years old, he doesn’t seem willing to have a hard time.”

Torres also writes that sources told him that Liverpool possibly would have sold Salah last summer had it not been for the pandemic which “depressed the market.” Following Liverpool’s defeat to Chelsea in March, Torres wrote that Mane and Firmino “don’t get along with Salah” and that the pair “distrust him.

“They are fed up with being the ones who run the most so that Salah, whom they deem less complete, is the one who looks the most and who makes the most money according to Forbes, 12 million euros per year.”

Earlier this season, Michael Owen had a theory that Mane did not try to win a penalty because he wouldn’t want Salah to take the kick and score, suggesting that he felt there was tension between the pair.

However, there has been no concrete evidence that there is an issue between the teammates. Or that any friction between the players relates to anything other than competitiveness between elite athletes.

Salah’s future.

Salah’s contract with the Reds runs until 2023, and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Egyptian forward, 28, recently gave an interview to Marca, and was asked if his future is at Anfield.

“It’s not up to me. We’ll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about that now,” Salah replied.

(Originally published on April 8, 2021).

