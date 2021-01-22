Mick McCarthy set to become Cardiff City manager

The former Ireland manager is set to take over at the Championship side.

Cardiff City are set to appoint Mick McCarthy as their new manager, according to reports.

McCarthy, 61, is out of work following his dismissal by Cypriot side APOEL on January 6 but is about to make a swift return to the dugout.

McCarthy.

The former Republic of Ireland manager was preparing for a Euro 2020 playoff this time last year. However, his Ireland tenure came to an end following the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stephen Kenny succeeded McCarthy, who became APOEL manager in November.

Yet, the former Sunderland coach only lasted eight games in Cyprus. He was sacked at the start of January after a run of two wins, one draw and five defeats.

McCarthy had signed Jack Byrne from Shamrock Rovers but only got to coach the Dubliner in one match before he was sacked.

Cardiff.

McCarthy will take over at Cardiff in the coming days, according to BBC Sport, after contract talks went well.

The former Sunderland manager will succeed Neil Harris, who was sacked by the Welsh club earlier this week following a run of six defeats in a row.

Harris became Cardiff boss in November 2019, succeeding Neil Warnock, and led the team to the Championship playoffs last season. Cardiff, however, have failed to build on that performance and are currently in 15th place in the league.

McCarthy’s last club management role in British football was with Ipswich Town between 2012 and 2018.

The former Ireland captain is expected to be in charge for Cardiff’s match against Barnsley on Wednesday.

Read More About: cardiff city, mick mccarthy