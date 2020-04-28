Graeme Souness Leads Tributes To Former Liverpool & Ireland Player Michael Robinson

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland forward Michael Robinson has died at the age of 61.

Robinson was part of the Liverpool team that won the European Cup, the English league title and the League Cup in 1984.

The striker also represented Preston North End, Manchester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Queens Park Rangers before moving to Spain and finishing his career with Osasuna.

At international level, he won 24 caps for Ireland and scored four times between 1980 and 1986.

Robinson remained in Spain after his football career ended. He became a Spanish citizen and carved out a career as a popular and influential broadcaster. In December 2018, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Michael’s official Twitter account announced his passing on Tuesday morning.

“With tremendous sadness, we inform you of Michael’s death. It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him. We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you.”

Con tremenda tristeza os comunicamos el fallecimiento de Michael. Nos deja un gran vacío, pero también innumerables recuerdos, llenos del mismo amor que le habéis demostrado. Os estaremos eternamente agradecidos por haber hecho a este hombre TAN FELIZ, nunca caminó solo. Gracias — Michael Robinson (@michaelrobinson) April 28, 2020

The news of Robinson’s sad passing prompted an outpouring of tributes to the footballer turned broadcaster, who was a very popular figure in his adopted country.

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player Michael Robinson, aged 61. The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Michael’s family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Michael. pic.twitter.com/o8Zu3hjICc — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 28, 2020

We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Michael Robinson, one of the unmistakable voices of our sport. His last game was the one we played against his beloved Liverpool. May he rest in peace. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 28, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Michael Robinson. Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Michael's family and friends at this extremely difficult time. 💙 pic.twitter.com/juXEoTCQSM — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 28, 2020

Cesc Fabregas, the former Spain, Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder, paid tribute to Robinson, writing:

“Today leaves us a great person with a heart of gold. You leave without a doubt a great emptiness in the professional but more in the personal. We will miss you a lot. Rest in peace, friend.”

Hoy nos deja una gran persona con un corazón de oro. Dejas sin duda un gran vacío en lo profesional pero más en lo personal. Te echaremos mucho en falta @michaelrobinson Descansa en paz amigo. 🖤 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 28, 2020

Former Spain and Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso paid this respects.

You’ll never walk alone Michael!! Rest in peace. https://t.co/4IKJnL0nAa — Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) April 28, 2020

As did Luis Garcia.

R.I.P Michael Robinson. The Liverpool legend that got in all the Spanish homes with his fantastic commentaries every Weekend !! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/GihZPkUd80 — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) April 28, 2020

Mark Lawrenson, Robinson’s former teammate at club and international level, expressed his sadness.

Gutted to hear of the Passing of Michael Robinson(AKA The Cat)..We played Cricket together in our Teens-He followed me to PNE Then Brighton-Rep of Ireland & Finally Liverpool..He even bought my house off me in Hove.Its a Sad day in Sad https://t.co/neffvb2iPi MATE..😢 — Mark Lawrenson (@MTLawrenson) April 28, 2020

While Spanish tennis legend Rafa Nadal paid tribute to Robinson.

“We woke up with the sad news of the death of one of our own. You were the one who always made us happy about sport. We are grateful to you. A hug and all possible encouragement to your family.”

Nos levantamos con la triste noticia del fallecimiento de uno de los nuestros. Fuiste quien nos alegró siempre el deporte. Te estamos agradecidos.

D.E.P. @michaelrobinson

Un abrazo y todo el ánimo posible a su familia. pic.twitter.com/SRi5GvlLvj — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 28, 2020

Michael Robinson conoció al hijo de la Paqui y yo tuve la suerte de conocer a Michael Robinson. Mi cariño a sus familiares y amigos. DEP

You'll Never Walk Alone

📽 @InformeRobinson pic.twitter.com/5K857BJEuq — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) April 28, 2020

Adiós amigo, fue un placer compartir tantos momentos contigo. Te vas dejando una gran huella. Abrazo enorme a la familia. 🖤 #InolvidableRobinson pic.twitter.com/p4nRyvJnRV — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) April 28, 2020

The FAI is saddened to learn of the death of former Ireland international Michael Robinson Michael played 24 games at senior level, scoring four goals during the 1980s May he rest in peace ☘️ pic.twitter.com/IL3fpOMC1j — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 28, 2020

💙 We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former striker Michael Robinson at the age of 61. Our thoughts are with all of his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/shwOH3W4wS — Brighton & Hove Albion (at 🏡) (@OfficialBHAFC) April 28, 2020

On Sky Sports News on Tuesday morning, Souness paid a touching tribute to his friend and former Liverpool teammate.

Graeme Souness pays tribute to friend and former team-mate Michael Robinson who has died aged 61 More: https://t.co/9IyNX2aIIK pic.twitter.com/h512UwrowC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 28, 2020

