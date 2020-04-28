Home Football Graeme Souness Leads Tributes To Former Liverpool & Ireland Player Michael Robinson

Graeme Souness Leads Tributes To Former Liverpool & Ireland Player Michael Robinson

Robert Redmond April 28, 2020

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland forward Michael Robinson has died at the age of 61.

Robinson was part of the Liverpool team that won the European Cup, the English league title and the League Cup in 1984.

The striker also represented Preston North End, Manchester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Queens Park Rangers before moving to Spain and finishing his career with Osasuna.

At international level, he won 24 caps for Ireland and scored four times between 1980 and 1986.

Robinson remained in Spain after his football career ended. He became a Spanish citizen and carved out a career as a popular and influential broadcaster. In December 2018, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Michael’s official Twitter account announced his passing on Tuesday morning.

“With tremendous sadness, we inform you of Michael’s death. It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him. We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you.”

The news of Robinson’s sad passing prompted an outpouring of tributes to the footballer turned broadcaster, who was a very popular figure in his adopted country.

Cesc Fabregas, the former Spain, Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder, paid tribute to Robinson, writing:

“Today leaves us a great person with a heart of gold. You leave without a doubt a great emptiness in the professional but more in the personal. We will miss you a lot. Rest in peace, friend.”

Former Spain and Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso paid this respects.

As did Luis Garcia.

Mark Lawrenson, Robinson’s former teammate at club and international level, expressed his sadness.

While Spanish tennis legend Rafa Nadal paid tribute to Robinson.

“We woke up with the sad news of the death of one of our own. You were the one who always made us happy about sport. We are grateful to you. A hug and all possible encouragement to your family.”

On Sky Sports News on Tuesday morning, Souness paid a touching tribute to his friend and former Liverpool teammate.

