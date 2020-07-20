Michael Owen Says Liverpool Only Need To Strengthen In One Position This Summer

Michael Owen has said that Liverpool only need to strengthen in one position during the transfer market.

According to the former Liverpool and Manchester United striker, Jurgen Klopp may need to add another left-back to the squad to act as cover and competition for Andrew Robertson.

Liverpool are the reigning world, European and English champions, and any attempt to improve their all-conquering squad won’t be easy. There is also squad harmony to consider.

Despite being linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Owen reckons it will be difficult for any new signing to act as an upgrade on the players in Klopp’s squad.

As such, Owen believes they should focus on increasing their strength-in-depth at left-back as they seek to retain the Premier League.

“I don’t think they will make many, if they make one that will be it in my opinion in terms of sizable ones,” Owen told BBC radio.

“You can always buy 16 or 17-year-old kids for the future, things like that but in terms of impact on the squad I don’t think there will be many.

“I know people talk about keeping things fresh and keeping things alive but it’s not always the case.

“I know if I was a manager I don’t think I’d want huge squads, yes, you can get injuries but he seems, Jurgen Klopp, like he’s got the most unbelievable harmony at the moment.

“Where do Liverpool need to strengthen? They might need cover at left-back but where do you go for that?” Owen said.

“You can’t get the world’s best left-back. You could go and get a kid who could be the next best left-back, there could be one in the academy.

“It’s difficult to buy squad players. They’ve tried, they’ve used their name to get players on the cheap like [Takumi] Minamino, like [Xherdan] Shaqiri, players like that where they can use the badge because everyone wants to join them.

“It’s very difficult to look at that Liverpool team and say they look weak here and need strengthening.

“So I don’t think much will happen, I don’t think the squad is old enough to need a turnaround. They are the best team now, it’s about how long they can keep it going.”

Liverpool have used James Milner to cover for Robertson at left-back when the Scotland captain has been unavailable.

Since allowing Alberto Moreno to leave last summer, Robertson has been the Reds’ only senior left-back.