It’s another busy day of transfer news.

Today’s transfer gossip mostly concerns Barcelona. The Catalan club are fighting to get rid of some stars, such as Luis Suarez, and trying to keep hold of Lionel Messi, who has reportedly told Barcelona he wants to leave.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have offered Hector Bellerin to PSG. While Chelsea are set to sign three new players.

Man City explore Messi bid

Manchester City are working out if they can bid for Lionel Messi, according to ESPN. City are exploring if they can sign the Argentine without breaking Uefa’s financial fair play rules.

The Barcelona captain is unhappy at the club following the crushing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final earlier this month.

Messi, 33, does not want to spend the final few years of his career with a club incapable of winning the game’s biggest prizes.

Barcelona, however, have said that to sign Messi, clubs must pay his buyout clause of €700m. The Argentine forward has one year left on his contract.

According to reports on Tuesday evening, Messi has told the Barcelona board he wants to leave.

Leo Messi saga has just started. Barcelona board is having a meeting to understand next steps. More to follow. 🔴 #FCB #Messi https://t.co/Ok1nG0LbdW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2020

His former teammate Carles Puyol has wished Messi ‘goodbye.’

The club have since confirmed the news.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi has formally asked to leave the club pic.twitter.com/gQhqYwP7Ap — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 25, 2020

Suarez told he can leave Barcelona

Luis Suarez is among four Barcelona stars who are not part of new manager Koeman’s plans.

According to the Guardian, Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti have been told by the club that they are free to leave the Nou Camp.

Koeman reportedly called Suarez that the club plan to ‘rescind his contact.’ According to Spanish publication Sport, the telephone conversation between lasted ‘less than one minute.’ And the Uruguayan had ‘no option’ but to accept the decision.

Suarez reportedly promised not to cause any issues for the new Barcelona coach, and it is now up to the lawyers on both sides to come to an agreement.

The 33-year-old, who is the third top-scorer in Barcelona’s history, has one year left on his deal. Suarez is said to be extremely unhappy at how the situation has developed.

Arsenal offer Bellerin to PSG

Arsenal have offered Paris Saint-Germain the chance to sign Hector Bellerin, according to the Times.

Bellerin, 25, joined Arsenal when he was 16 and has played over 200 times for the club since 2013.

Arsenal, however, need to trim their wage bill and recoup some of the money they are about to spend to sign Brazilian defender Gabriel from Lille.

PSG are in the market for a right-back but want to assess Bellerin as the player has had injury troubles over the last two seasons.

Arsenal are also trying to sell Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who they value at £20m. Wolves are reportedly interested in Maitland-Niles.

Chelsea’s spending spree

And finally, Chelsea are about to undertake their largest-ever summer spending spree.

The Blues have agreed on transfers to sign Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell, according to the Times.

Brazil defender Silva, 35, will join Frank Lampard’s team on a free transfer. Chelsea will pay up a transfer fee that could rise to €100m for German midfielder Havertz, 21. And left-back Chilwell, 23, will cost a reported €55m from Leicester City.

Chelsea’s spending this summer will top €222m, surpassing the total the club spent in 2017. The London club have already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer.

Read More About: Barcelona, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Manchester City, transfer news