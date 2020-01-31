Aiden McGeady Has Joined Charlton on Loan From Sunderland

Aiden McGeady has joined Championship side Charlton Athletic on loan from Sunderland until the end of the season.

McGeady has been recruited by manager Lee Bowyer to help the Addicks retain their place in the Championship.

Charlton are currently in 21st position, four points clear of Wigan Athletic in the relegation zone.

The Republic of Ireland international was out of favour with the Black Cats and hasn’t featured for the League One side the end of November.

However, Bowyer sang his praises when the move was announced on deadline day.

Lee Bowyer is pleased with his latest capture

“Bringing in someone with his quality is going to add to the squad,” the Charlton coach said.

“Last season we played against them obviously on three occasions and he’s an exceptional player. He brings goals, he brings assists, he’s someone that can make something out of nothing.

“He’s got experience, he’s played in Europe and for his country. We’re bringing in a very good, experienced player. Coming into the back end of the season experience can be important, Darren Pratley showed that in the playoff games last season.”

McGeady had reportedly been Sunderland’s highest-paid player, and he was voted the team’s player of the year last season. The winger then signed a contract extension until 2021.

But he fell out of favour when the club appointed Phil Parkinson to replace Jack Ross as manager.

Aiden McGeady has joined Charlton Athletic on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season.

In December, Parkinson told the 33-year-old that he was free to find another team.

The Sunderland Echo reported that McGeady was being allowed to leave the club because he was involved in a training ground incident, the nature of which was not specified.

Parkinson also said that “on-field” considerations were a factor in his decision.

McGeady joined the Black Cats on a free transfer in 2017 and has scored 25 goals in 87 games for the League One side.

He started his career with Celtic. He then had a four-year spell with Spartak Moscow before joining Everton.

After loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End, McGeady joined Sunderland.

McGeady last played for Ireland in November 2017, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 5-1 drubbing against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.