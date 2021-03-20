Wolves reportedly want to re-sign Matt Doherty from Tottenham

Doherty has experienced a difficult season with Spurs.

Matt Doherty is a transfer target for his former side Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to reports. Wolves are reportedly keen to take the Irish defender back to Molineux if they can agree on a cut-price deal with Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Matt Doherty’s time with Tottenham.

Doherty has endured a difficult campaign with Spurs after joining Jose Mourinho’s team for £15m last summer.

The Dubliner played his best football for Wolves as a wing-back, with a license to get forward at every opportunity and arrive late into dangerous areas. At Tottenham, however, Doherty has been played mostly as a full-back and has struggled defensively.

Arsenal appeared to target the Irish defender last weekend in their north London derby victory, focusing the majority of their attacks down Tottenham’s right-hand side.

In Doherty’s defence, he was offered no protection from Gareth Bale ahead of him or from midfield. It also appears that Mourinho is unlikely to use him in his best position.

Wolves reportedly keen to re-sign Matt Doherty.

According to Football Insider, Wolves are keen to take Doherty back to the club if they can agree on a deal with Spurs. The Dubliner signed a four-year deal with the club last summer.

Doherty was a key player for Wolves, who have missed him this season. In 74 Premier League appearances for the club between 2018 and 2020, he scored eight times and registered 13 assists.

Wolves top scorers so far this season are Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto, both of whom have scored five goals, while Neto has recorded five assists.

Doherty didn’t start Tottenham’s 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday night when Mourinho’s side crashed out of the Europa League.

