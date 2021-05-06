Doherty joined Spurs from Wolves last summer.

Matt Doherty has endured a difficult debut campaign for Tottenham Hotspur, but Paul Robinson has tipped the Republic of Ireland defender to improve next season. Doherty joined Spurs from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer in a transfer worth £15m.

The Dubliner, who signed a four-year contract with the London club, excelled at wing-back for Wolves, but has not been a regular for Spurs this season and has featured just 15 times in the Premier League

Matt Doherty at Spurs.

The Dubliner played his best football for Wolves as a wing-back with a license to get forward at every opportunity and arrive late into dangerous areas. In 74 Premier League appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side between 2018 and 2020, Doherty scored eight times and registered 13 assists.

At Tottenham, however, Doherty has played mostly as a full-back and has struggled defensively. Former Spurs manager Jose Mourinho sanctioned his signing but rarely played him in his best position at right wing-back. Doherty has also often been rotated with Serge Aurier at right-back.

And the award for Best Transfer Announcement Video this summer goes to @SpursOfficial for 'Delete' starring Matt Doherty 🏆👏😂pic.twitter.com/2BupCY4Bmu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 30, 2020

The Ireland international has been linked with a return to his former club Wolves this summer. Former Spurs goalkeeper Robinson, however, has tipped Doherty to remain at White Hart Lane.

Robinson also said that, should Espirito Santo become the new Tottenham coach, it would give Doherty’s Spurs career a much-needed shot in the arm. The Wolves manager is one of several coaches, including Graham Potter and Scott Parker, who have been linked with the vacant position at White Hart Lane.

Paul Robinson on Matt Doherty’s future with Spurs.

“I would be very surprised if Doherty left because I think he did well at the start of the season,” the former England goalkeeper told Football Insider.

“He definitely plays better in a (back) five rather than a four though. He has struggled in the second half of the season but I would be very surprised to see him leave a year after he arrived.

“We will have to wait and see who the new manager is because it will be the new manager, not Daniel Levy, who will make that sort of call.

“There is talk of Nuno Espirito Santo coming in and if he was to be the next manager Doherty’s future would be a very bright one. Nuno knows how to get the best out of him.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: matt doherty, Premier League, tottenham hotspur, wolverhampton wanderers