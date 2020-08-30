Matt Doherty pokes fun at Arsenal tweets in clever video released after Spurs transfer

Doherty was a massive Arsenal supporter.

Matt Doherty has poked fun at his love of Arsenal in a clever video released by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ireland full-back has joined Spurs from Wolves in a deal worth £15m. The 28-year-old spent 10 years at Molineux.

Doherty video

Ahead of the transfer, Doherty’s old tweets professing his love for Arsenal, Tottenham’s bitter north London rivals, resurfaced.

Doherty and Spurs made fun of the tweets in a humourous video released to coincide with him joining the club.

In the clip, the Dubliner goes through his old tweets about Arsenal from 2012 and 2013 and deletes them while looking sheepish.

You can watch the video below.

“It was a no-brainer for me.”

Doherty said he was ‘very proud’ to be joining Jose Mourinho’s team and that he has nothing but fond memories of his time with Wolves.

“I’m very proud to be joining such a big club,” said Doherty. “[Spurs have] the best stadium in the world and possibly the best training ground in the world.

“Once I knew there was interest, it was a no-brainer for me.

“My time at Wolves was fantastic. I haven’t got a bad word to say about the whole club at all. I just feel like coming here is going to take my game and my career to the next level.”

How the transfer came about

Doherty made over 300 appearances for Wolves after joining from Bohemians. He was a key part of the team that rose from League One to the Premier League and reached the knockout stages of the Europa League.

According to the Guardian, Doherty recently changed agents and is now represented by Jorge Mendes, the Portuguse super-agent who also represents Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo amongst other high profile names in the sport.

The Republic of Ireland defender also reportedly had a chance to join Manchester United last summer, before the club signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but opted to remain with Wolves.

Doherty will wear the number 2 jersey for Spurs.

