Matt Doherty Nominated for Premier League Player of the Month Award

Matt Doherty has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for February.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers wing-back has been in stellar form for the west-midlands side, who are currently in sixth place in the English top-flight, three points behind Chelsea in fourth place.

Doherty has played a key role in their push for a place in next season’s Champions League.

During February, the Republic of Ireland international was part of a Wolves defence that kept three clean sheets.

He also recorded an assist in the 3-0 victory over Norwich City and helped his team secure a place in the last-16 of the Europa League.

🚫 Three clean sheets in three

Matt Doherty has been nominated for the Premier League February Player of the Month!

Doherty has carried his excellent form into March. The Dubliner scored in Wolves’ 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the new White Hart Lane last week.

The 28-year-old has seven goals and three assists in all competitions this season. Last season, the wing-back scored eight goals and registered 10 assists.

Doherty faces stiff competition to win the award – Marcos Alonso, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bruno Fernandes and Nick Pope – have also been nominated.

However, his spell of excellent form has come at the perfect time for the Ireland national team.

Vote for your February Player of the Month

Mick McCarthy’s side face Slovakia in a Euro 2020 playoff on March 26 and will be without captain and first-choice right-back Seamus Coleman, who is injured, for the crucial tie.

Yet, while Coleman is a valuable member of the Ireland squad, Doherty’s inclusion will undoubtedly improve the starting XI.

Doherty scored the equaliser against Denmark in November and has been the most in-form Irish player over the last two seasons.

Earlier this week, Stephen Hunt stated that the player should potentially look for a move away from Wolves in the summer due to his excellent performances.

According to the former Ireland international, Doherty is now “good enough” to play for Spurs or Arsenal, two teams who are below Wolves in the Premier League.

“What he has done this year is enable himself to go on another level and to get to that next level,” the former Wolves winger said on Off the Ball.

“So, not just the one season wonder he had, he’s now looking at setting goals of trying to get Wolves in the Champions League and then trying to get Ireland to the Euros. And then you are looking at a summer move to a top-four club, because he’s certainly playing that well.

“If he gets the move, obviously Wolves will determine where he goes. But he’s certainly good enough now to play in Spurs, to play in an Arsenal team.”