“I know there’s criticism on social media, I don’t follow social media, thank God.”

Roy Keane has praised Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who has received notable criticism on social media over the last few months, arguably more than any other Premier League footballer.

Keane, speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of the goalless draw between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, said he is a big fan of the 21-year-old England international.

Keane: I really like Mason Mount.

The former Man United and Ireland captain said that N’Golo Kante playing alongside Mount has also massively benefitted the midfielder.

“We discussed it there off-screen, we were amazed about Kante not playing his position,” Keane said.

“I really like him (Mount). He’s got so much going for him. He’s fit, he plays the game.

“He scores goals, he’s got an assist, he can see the pass, I like everything about him.

“Apparently there’s criticism on social media. I don’t follow social media, thank God. But I really like the look of this kid.

“It’s nice to see things on the eye, but off the ball is key. If Chelsea are looking to challenge again for big prizes, then that is key.

“He’s got Kante behind him, a World Cup winner, giving him that bit of freedom – it’s great to watch.”

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who was on Sky Sports with Keane, also praised Mount, who has been a regular starter under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

“He works so hard to get the ball back. He has so much quality, but off the ball, he doesn’t get enough credit.”

