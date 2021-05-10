“A team that is well-managed with an honesty about them.”

John Giles has said that Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa should be Tottenham Hotspur’s first-choice to be the club’s new manager.

The Argentine has done an extremely impressive job at Elland Road since taking charge in 2018. Bielsa oversaw the club’s promotion to the Premier League last season after a 16-year absence and has instilled an exhilirating style of play that has helped Leeds hold their own in the English top flight.

Following their 3-1 victory over Spurs on Saturday, Leeds legend Giles has said Tottenham, who are looking for a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho, would be wise to try to tempt the Argentine to north London.

John Giles on Marcelo Bielsa.

“He’s been three years now and spent very little money (at Leeds),” Giles said about about Bielsa, who is out of contract at the end of the season, on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy.

“He’s guaranteed Leeds stay in the Premier League and at home he’s unbeaten against the top six clubs. He’s done a huge job. Imagine him at Manchester United with the players they have there and doing what’s doing at Leeds.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised (if Spurs came tried to appoint him). (Daniel) Levy’s a businessman, he could give Bielsa a two-year contract, wouldn’t cost him anything, and I think he would sort out those players. I’d say Leeds would be mad to let him go. What a job he’s done.”

John Giles on Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

“What they have is an honesty about them,” Giles said about Leeds, who are currently in 10th place in the Premier League, with 50 points from 35 games.

“I’ve never seen them where they haven’t tried to do what needs to be done. They haven’t always succeeded, they’ve been beaten in certain matches which you would expect them to win. And they certainly win matches you don’t expect them to win. But there’s an honesty about them in every match and that’s your starting point – that’s what he’s brought to the club.

“No matter who they play, this is the way they’re going to play. Home or away.

“There’s no great contradictions in his attitude to playing at home, when they get in front, when they go behind, change their tactics and all that – there’s nothing like that with him. It’s, ‘this is how we’re going to play. When we have the ball we’re going to go for it, and we’ll defend when we have to. They’re not great at defending at times.

“I saw Bamford was interviewed afterwards, and he was asked, ‘When you get in front, does he encourage you to take it easy?’ And Bamford just gave the fella a look and said, ‘No. That can’t happen’. (Leeds are) A team that is well-managed with an honesty about them.”

Eamon Dunphy: Spurs’ display against Leeds was a “disgrace.”

Eamon Dunphy agreed with Giles’ suggestion that Spurs should try to appoint Bielsa. The former RTÉ pundit also criticsed Tottenham’s performance against Leeds, where they lost 3-1 under interim manager Ryan Mason.

The club are currently seventh in the Premier League, with 56 points from 35 games, and unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season.

“I think he’d be an ideal signing for Spurs. It wouldn’t cost any money to get him,” Dunphy said.

“Their performance on Saturday was actually a disgrace. (Eric) Dier, an England international, was involved in all three goals. And people like Harry Kane and (Heung-min) Son, who you would have enormous respect for, they did not try. But, if Bielsa had that team, they’d be qualified for the Champions League at this stage and there’d be no non-triers.”

