Stunning Maradona Documentary Will Air On TV For The First Time On Saturday Night

The excellent and widely-acclaimed documentary about Diego Maradona will receive its television premiere on Saturday night.

The film, which was released last year, airs at 9 pm on Saturday night on Channel 4 and is a must-watch for any sports fan.

Directed by Asif Kapadia, the documentary follows Maradona’s time with Napoli between 1984 and 1991.

The Argentine inspired the Italian side and led them to the first Serie A title victory in their history. He also led his country to World Cup glory in 1986.

However, off the field, Maradona’s life spiralled out of control. He was dogged by personal problems, drug issues and became involved with the underworld in Naples.

As Maradona’s former personal trainer says in the film, “For Diego, I would go to the end of the world… But with Maradona, I wouldn’t take a step.”

The documentary features incredible highs and desperate lows and whizzes along at a frantic pace without wasting a second of screen-time.

Kapadia also directed the brilliant sports documentary, Senna, about the late Formula One driver Ayrton Senna.

You can watch the trailer for the Maradona documentary below.

It airs at 9 pm on Saturday night on Channel 4 and has a rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.