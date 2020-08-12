In today’s transfer news, David Silva will join Lazio from Manchester City.

Manchester United have identified an alternative to Jadon Sancho if they cannot land the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Gareth Bale wants to see out the remainder of his contract at Real Madrid. While Bayern Munich are open to offers for a Liverpool transfer target.

Lazio to sign David Silva

David Silva will join Lazio on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City, according to the Guardian.

The Spanish midfielder will depart City after a decade with the Premier League club. However, he will continue to play at a high level, as Lazio have qualified for next season’s Champions League.

Silva will sign a three-year deal with the Serie A side. The 34-year-old has played 435 times for Man City and his career at the club will draw to a close following the conclusion of City’s Champions League campaign.

Manchester United identify Sancho transfer alternative

In Man United transfer news, the have identified Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele as an alternative target to Jadon Sancho, according to ESPN.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of Sancho has hit a standoff, as Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to reduce their €100m valuation of the 20-year-old.

This has led to Man United seeking alternative transfer targets, including Dembele, Kingsley Coman and Douglas Costa.

ESPN report that United have held informal talks with Barcelona about signing Dembele, who has two years remaining on his contract.

The French winger, who joined the club from Dortmund in 2017 for €105m, has endured a mixed spell at the Nou Camp.

Dembele, 23, has shown flashes of brilliance but has only played nine games this season due to injury.

Bale unwilling to leave Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has no intention of leaving Real Madrid this summer, according to the Mirror. Bale is reportedly the club’s highest earner and has won four Champions League titles with the Spanish giants.

However, he is out of favour under coach Zinedine Zidane and appears to have no future at the club.

Bale reportedly asked to be omitted from Real Madrid’s Champions League squad as he felt he would not feature in their game against Manchester City.

The 31-year-old only made 20 appearances this season and scored three goals.

Yet, it appears Real are stuck with an unwanted player earning roughly £600,000-a-week.

Bale has two years left on his deal and reportedly intends to see out the contract.

There is arguably no other club in the world who would be willing to pay his wages, so it looks like his time at the Bernabeu won’t end any time soon.

Liverpool told to make a ‘fair offer’ for Bayern midfielder

And finally, Bayern Munich have said they will listen to ‘fair’ offers for Thiago Alcantara, according to Bild. The Spanish midfielder is reportedly a transfer target for Liverpool.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitted that Thiago, 29, told the club that he ‘wanted to do something new’ and said he will not stand in the midfielder’s way.

“If a club approaches us that is willing to pay a fair transfer fee, we will work on it,” Rummenigge said.

Bayern are understood to value Thiago at €30m, but Liverpool reportedly aren’t prepared to pay more than €20m.