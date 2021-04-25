The Glazers have owned Manchester United since 2005.

The Glazer family will accept no less than £4billion to sell Manchester United, according to reports. The American family have owned England’s most successful club since 2005 but have been deeply unpopular with Man United supporters.

The Glazers have never entertained any suggestion that they would be prepared to sell the club. However, according to reports, their stance has softened following the backlash due to the collapse of the European Super League.

The Glazers reportedly name price for Man United.

According to The Mirror, the Glazer family would not sell Man United for less than £4billion. They are said to feel that valuation of the club is warranted because of the “unique heritage and commercial pulling power” of Man United.

Forbes valued the club at $4.2billion (£3.1billion) earlier this year. The Glazers bought the Red Devils for £790m almost 16 years ago.

The club’s debt has remained high through their reign while the family have taken home yearly dividends. It has been reported that the European Super League project was the beginning of their exit strategy from the club.

On Saturday, hundreds of Man United supporters protested against the Glazers’ ownership of the club.

Joel Glazer apologises for role in the European Super League.

Joel Glazer apologised for the club’s role in the European Super League, with Man United understood to be one of the chief architects of the project. Ed Woodward, Man United’s executive vice-chairman, announced he will leave the club at the end of the year amid the collapse of the breakaway league.

“Over the past few days, we have all witnessed the great passion which football generates, and the deep loyalty our fans have for this great club,” Glazer wrote.

“You made very clear your opposition to the European Super League, and we have listened. We got it wrong, and we want to show that we can put things right.

“Although the wounds are raw and I understand that it will take time for the scars to heal, I am personally committed to rebuilding trust with our fans and learning from the message you delivered with such conviction.”

