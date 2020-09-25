The transfer window closes on October 5.

In today’s transfer round-up, Manchester United are preparing a final bid for Jadon Sancho.

Everton want to sign a new goalkeeper, and there is talk about Arsenal making a move for Philippe Coutinho.

Manchester United make final bid for Sancho.

Man United will make a final bid worth £90m (€98m) for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to the Mirror.

The Red Devils will bid £75m upfront, with the rest to be included as add-ons for the 20-year-old England international.

Ed Woodward will reportedly tell Dortmund that it is a take it or leave it offer.

Dortmund value Sancho at €120m and have stated throughout the transfer saga that they are not prepared to compromise. The German club are under no pressure to sell the player.

Yet, the Mirror report states that Man United are ‘confident of getting the deal over the line.’

They reportedly feel the £90m transfer offer is ‘generous’ given the financial downturn clubs are facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Everton line up competition for Pickford.

Everton are interested in signing Sergio Romero from Man United to act as competition for Jordan Pickford, according to the Sun.

Romero has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Dean Henderson has signed a new long-term contract and will be number two to David de Gea this season.

Romero, however, has arguably been the most consistent back-up goalkeeper in the Premier League over the last few seasons. Everton reportedly want the Argentine to provide competition for Pickford, who has been inconsistent over the last two seasons and has made some high-profile errors.

In 61 games for the Red Devils, Romero has kept an impressive 39 clean sheets. He started in goal when United won the Europa League in 2017. The 33-year-old joined Man United on a free transfer from Parma in 2014.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quizzed about Romero and other fringe players in the squad and outlined that it was ‘not his job’ to keep every player at the club happy.

OGS pretty brutal on keeping Romero, Rojo etc happy: "Not my job to keep them happy, my job to pick teams to get results. Up to them to be fit and perform when called upon." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 25, 2020

Coutinho to Arsenal.

Philippe Coutinho could make a late move to Arsenal, according to the Daily Star.

Coutinho is back at Barcelona after a loan spell with Bayern Munich last season, when he won the Champions League and scored against his parent club in the semi-finals.

Ronald Koeman, the new Barca head coach, may include Coutinho in his first-team squad this season.

However, Arsenal will reportedly test the club with a late loan offer in the transfer window. Mikel Arteta is reportedly a fan of the Brazilian.

Yet, Arsenal would probably need to move Mesut Ozil on before being able to sign the former Liverpool midfielder.

