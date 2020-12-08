Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were outplayed in Germany.

Manchester United’s Champions League campaign is over for another year at least. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffered a 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig in their final group game.

Leipzig leapfrogged Man United in the group table. Paris Saint-German played Istanbul Basaksehir in the other group game. However, the match was stopped after an alleged racist incident and has yet to be rescheduled.

As it stands, Man United are going out of the Champions League, regardless of the result of the other game, should it go ahead.

Man United only needed a point from their final two group games to qualify. Solskjaer’s side lost 3-1 at Old Trafford to PSG last week and were 3-0 down to Leipzig at one point in Tuesday night’s game. The Red Devils beat the German side 5-0 in their previous group game.

Angelino, Amadou Haidara and Justin Kluivert scored the goals for Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena, before Man United got back into the game when Mason Greenwood won a penalty and Bruno Fernandes converted. Paul Pogba scored a late, deflected goal, but United couldn’t find the third goal that would have kept them in the competition.

Man United now drop into the Europa League and questions will surely be asked of Solskjaer’s management following their Champions League capitulation.

During the game, Sky Sports pundit, and former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher couldn’t resist a dig at Gary Neville, who has regularly backed his former teammate, stating Solskjaer needs to be backed more in the transfer market.

