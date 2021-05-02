Man United are due to play Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of Manchester United supporters protested against the club’s ownership ahead of the Premier League game against Liverpool.

According to reports, 10,000 Man United fans congregated outside Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to show their deep dissatisfaction with the Glazer family who have owned the club since 2005.

Protests at Old Trafford.

Man United had prepared for protests on Sunday and erected barriers outside Old Trafford. However, some fans managed to make their way into the stadium and onto the pitch.

Videos circulating on Twitter showed a section of the protesting supporters on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of the match against Liverpool.

Those who broke onto the pitch mostly chanted for the Glazers to leave the club, while some chanted for Roy Keane when they spotted the Irishman in the stands on punditry duty.

Scenes of fans on the pitch! #GlazersOutpic.twitter.com/UPSvrfYWat — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 2, 2021

Man United protest.

The Glazers have never been popular with a large section of Man United supporters. But anger towards the club’s owners has increased over the last few weeks due to the club’s role in the short-lived European Super League. Some supporters protested outside the club’s training ground last week and at Old Trafford last weekend.

BREAKING: Angry Manchester United fans are staging a protest against the club's owners after getting inside their Old Trafford stadium. Read more: https://t.co/UlMC47LNkj pic.twitter.com/dDtHI04cGa — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 2, 2021

Speaking ahead of the planned protest on Sunday, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “It’s important that the fans’ views are listened to and we communicate better. My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team.

“As I’ve said before I’ve been backed, I’ve had great support from the club and the owners and I’m sure I will get the backing again to go one step further. When the protests are on, it’s important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful.”

