Man United prepared to sell up to eight players this summer

The Red Devils are looking to trim down their squad.

Manchester United are prepared to sell up to eight players this summer, according to reports. The club have signed Jadon Sancho and are wrapping up a deal for Raphael Varane. However, if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add any more players to the squad, Man United must first make some outgoing transfers.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils will reportedly listen to offers for Jesse Lingard, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Phil Jones, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James and Anthony Martial.

Raphaël Varane is expected to be unveiled as a #mufc player next week. He will fly to Manchester this week but will have his medical a few days after #mulive [@FabrizioRomano] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 26, 2021

Out of that batch of players, Lingard is arguably the most in-demand after an impressive loan spell with West Ham United last season. Man United are said to value the England international at £20m.

Martial and James could have their playing time limited after Sancho’s arrival, while Williams, Dalot, Telles, Jones and Pereira are all fringe members of Solskjaer’s squad.

Man United also currently has four first-team goalkeepers on their books after Tom Heaton joined on a free transfer and Lee Grant extended his contract with the club.

So, Dean Henderson or David de Gea could leave reportedly Old Trafford on loan or on a permanent deal this summer.

Man United are close to signing Raphel Varane from Real Madrid for £35m. The transfer appears to represent great value but, according to reports, if they are to add any more players to their squad this summer, they will need to sell some fringe players.

The Red Devils started the summer with a transfer budget of £100m and will take their summer spending to £108m if they land Varane. As such, they will need to start selling players before they can make any more signings.

Man United have been linked with a move for right-back Kieran Trippier and, if Paul Pogba leaves, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

