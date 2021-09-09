Ronaldo will make his return to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second debut for Manchester United on Saturday afternoon, (September 11), as the Red Devils host Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Here is how you can watch the Premier League match live on TV in Ireland, and stream the game if you live in the country. Unfortunately for fans in the UK, the game will not be shown live due to a 3 pm blackout TV blackout rule.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man United.

On Saturday, 4502 days after the last time he played for Man United at Old Trafford, Ronaldo is expected to make his second debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle United.

Ronaldo will make his first appearance for Man United at their famous stadium since May 16, 2009 – when he played 90 minutes in a goalless draw with Arsenal as Alex Ferguson’s team lifted the Premier League trophy.

The Portuguese forward returned to Man United from Juventus towards the end of the transfer window, in a deal worth €15m and add-ons. Ronaldo, 36, has signed a two-year deal and could be the difference-maker as the club aim to win their first league title since 2013. His second coming to the Premier League is the most eagerly-anticipated fixture of the season so far.

What TV channel is Man United v Newcastle United on in Ireland?

Man United v Newcastle United, and Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League, will not be broadcast live in the UK, as there is a blackout on live coverage of football matches kicking off at 3 pm on Saturdays.

In Ireland, however, the law does not apply and fans will be able to watch the game from Old Trafford live on Premier Sports 1. Coverage begins at 2:30 pm, with the match kicking off at 3 pm on Saturday afternoon.

Eoin McDevitt will present coverage of the game, with Damien Delaney and Neil Lennon in the studio to provide analysis.

How can I stream or watch highlights of Man United v Newcastle?

You can also stream the match on NOW. For more information on how to get a Premier Sports membership, just click here.

Match of the Day will show highlights of that game and all of the day’s Premier League action. The show starts at 10:40 pm on BBC 1 on Saturday night.

