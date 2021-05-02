The match has been delayed.

The Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool has been delayed following a protest at Old Trafford. According to reports, up to 10,000 Man United fans congregated outside Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to show their deep dissatisfaction with the Glazer family who have owned the club since 2005.

The protest began outside the stadium, but some supporters made their way through the barriers around the ground and into Old Trafford. They were soon on the pitch. Over 90 minutes after the protesters had made their way into the stadium, the two sets of players had still not arrived. The match was due to kick-off at 4:30 pm, but it was delayed, with a new kick-off time yet to be confirmed.

Man United supporters protest against the Glazers’ ownership of the club.

The Glazers have never been popular with a large section of Man United supporters. But anger towards the club’s owners has increased over the last few weeks due to the club’s role in the short-lived European Super League. Some supporters protested outside the club’s training ground last week and at Old Trafford last weekend.

Man United had prepared for protests. On Friday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “It’s important that the fans’ views are listened to and we communicate better. My job is to focus on the football side and that we have the best possible team.

“As I’ve said before I’ve been backed, I’ve had great support from the club and the owners and I’m sure I will get the backing again to go one step further. When the protests are on, it’s important they go in a good fashion and that we keep it peaceful.”

Roy Keane’s reaction.

Roy Keane, who was in the stadium on punditry duty for Sky Sports, had his say on the protests. Like his fellow pundits on the broadcast – Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, Graeme Souness and Micah Richards – Keane did not condemn the protesters. He sympathised with Man United fans and understood their frustration towards the club’s owners

Keane also said that it was largely a “peaceful protest.”

“I think they threw a couple of flares and bottles but that was probably directed at Jamie (Carragher).”

