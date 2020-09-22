Patrice Evra has urged Manchester United to change how they conduct their business in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard is reportedly exploring his transfer options after being left out of Man United’s squad for the opening game of the Premier League season.

Lingard’s Man United future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fell to a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday, and there was no place for Lingard even on the bench.

The England midfielder, who has not started a league game for the Red Devils since Bruno Fernandes joined, is said to be exploring his options.

According to the Times, Tottenham Hotspur are interested and Lingard would be open to holding talks over the move.

Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg are also interested in signing Lingard, who came through the Man United academy and has made 207 appearances for the first-team.

He was understood to be ‘surprised’ to not be part of Solskjaer’s squad for the Palace defeat. Unlike some of his teammates, Lingard had a full pre-season.

However, whether he leaves the club before the transfer deadline on October 5 remains to be seen, as Man United have found it hard in recent years to sell squad players.

Evra on Woodward.

Meanwhile, in other Man United news, Patrice Evra has urged Ed Woodward to revise how he conducts the club’s transfer business.

The Red Devils legend said in an Instagram video that Woodward, the club’s executive vice-chairman, must become more cautious of peoples’ motives in the market.

“The only problem I would say to Ed Woodward is that he trusts in people and he should never trust them,” Evra said.

“When we want a player and they cost say £20m, we end up trying to buy him for £100m. Now those players don’t even want our money any more.

“A sporting director from a top club called me and asked me to tell Matt Judge to answer his phone.

My only joy from my club right now. Go on my Instagram or facebook for the full video. pic.twitter.com/rdICmPKhbv — Patrice Evra (@Evra) September 21, 2020

“People like Richard Arnold are why we’ve got money.

“These guys can make some sponsorship deal like you can’t imagine, so we’ve got the money.

“But we’ve not got the players because we send the wrong people to speak with them.

“Ole is trying to change that, he’s trying to speak to the player like Ferguson used to.”

Evra critical of the club’s transfer business.

Evra also said that Man United are no-longer decisive enough in the transfer market.

“Every year it’s deja vu, we make so much impact on social media but the reality is [nothing]. Fans have to understand it’s not that you buy five, six, seven players the team will improve. But at least your main target, that’s what we’re not doing anymore.

“Under Fergie and David Gill we didn’t have anything in the paper. But bam-bam-bam-bam, Van Persie, Evra, Vidic, Ferdinand, everything was fast, they go and talk face to face.

“But now it’s Matt Judge. We send lawyers to talk with players and when you send a lawyer they talk about numbers. They’re not people from the football world.”

Read More About: Jesse Lingard, Manchester United, patrice evra