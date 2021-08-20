Mbappe is expected to leave PSG.

Manchester United are interested in signing Kylian Mbappe next summer, according to reports. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is out of contract at the end of the current season and can leave on a free transfer if he does not sign a new contract with the French club. Man United want to sign a big-name striker next summer and have reportedly included Mbappe on their shortlist of transfer targets. The French forward has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The Red Devils will be in the market for a striker next summer, as Edinson Cavani, 34, is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

According to ESPN, Mbappe is one of several strikers on Man United’s shortlist for a potential transfer next summer. The others include Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) and Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).

Mbappe, 22, is expected to remain with PSG for another season, with Real Madrid his preferred option for his next club. Man United reportedly recognise that the French forward is leaning heavily towards a move to Spain, but they are monitoring the situation.

Man United also reportedly hope that Kane is still available for a transfer next summer. The England captain has made it clear that he wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and join Manchester City.

However, with three years left on his contract, and Spurs unwilling to sell him, Kane could be stuck at the North London club for another season. Man United, who could still sign a right-back and a central midfielder before the current window closes, are keeping tabs on Kane and could make a move next summer if the situation remains the same.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Haaland, who is expected to leave Dortmund next summer and knows Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from their time together at Molde in Norway.

