The Man United players are said to be unhappy that their manager was “thrown under the bus” by the club.

Manchester United players and Ed Woodward, the club’s executive vice-chairman, held a meeting on Monday to discuss the European Super League and the club’s part in organising the new tournament, according to reports.

Man United are one of 12 “Founding Members” of the new 20-team tournament, which will feature some of the continent’s most successful teams. The plans for the European Super League have been met with anger from across football.

Man United meeting about the European Super League.

According to The Daily Mail, Woodward held an “emergency briefing” with Man United players on Monday morning at their Carrington training ground.

The report states that the players were “seriously unimpressed” and “angered” to find out about the European Super League plans when news broke on Sunday afternoon.

Some also reportedly felt that the Man United manager was “thrown under the bus” by the club as he had to face questions about the new league following the team’s 3-1 win over Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

The Man United players “made their feelings known” in the Zoom call, and their receptiveness towards the European Super League was “lukewarm at best.”

Woodward, however, told the players that the decision was made with the “club’s best interests” in mind. According to The Mirror, Man United captain Harry Maguire “showed his displeasure” with the situation by “confronting” Woodward on the issue.

European Super League.

Some of Europe’s most successful clubs have joined together to create a new tournament where they will be guaranteed entry and income each year.

The 20-team European Super League will potentially rival the Uefa Champions League, with the clubs involved hoping to remain in domestic competition.

Of the teams involved, 15 will be “Founder Members” and guaranteed entry each season, regardless of sporting merit. The other five teams will qualify for the tournament.

