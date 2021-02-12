Share and Enjoy !

Solskjaer is looking to strengthen his defence.

Manchester United have four defenders on their transfer shortlist for this summer, according to reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen to add quality to his defensive line after a campaign that, so far, has seen them leak goals.

Man United are the top scorers in the Premier League with 49 goals in 30 games. Yet, their attacking efforts have been undone by some leaky defending.

Solskjaer’s team have conceded 30 goals, more than any other side in the top half of the table except Leeds United.

Man United keeping tabs on four defenders.

According to ESPN, Man United currently have four defenders on their shortlist for a summer transfer.

Solskjaer’s side are interested in Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings. The England defender has excelled for Villa since joining the club from Bournemouth for a fee worth up to £25m in 2019.

Mings, 27, signed a four-year contract with the Birmingham club last September.

Man United are also said to be tracking Sevilla centre back Jules Kounde. The 22-year-old French defender joined the La Liga side from Bordeaux in 2019 and he has played 63 times for the club.

David Carmo of Braga is also said to be on the Red Devils’ shortlist. The 21-year-old Portuguese defender broke into the Braga first team this season, but has already attracted attention from clubs throughout Europe.

Man United are also understood to be keeping tabs on Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig. Bayern Munich, however, are said to be the frontrunners to land Upamecano, 22, this summer.

Man United’s defensive troubles.

Solskjaer is said to want to sign a player to partner Harry Maguire in the heart of Man United’s defence.

The Norwegian reportedly has no intention of selling Victor Lindelof or Eric Bailly, but feels he needs an upgrade on the pair.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Dayot Upamecano, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, Premier League, tyrone mings