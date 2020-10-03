The transfer window closes on Monday.

In today’s transfer news round-up, Ousmane Dembele has changed his mind about joining Manchester United. Tottenham Hotspur look into signing Antonio Rudiger on loan from Chelsea. Meanwhile, Leeds United are interested in signing Daniel James from Man United.

Leeds return for Daniel James, but Woodward is reluctant to let him leave.

Leeds United are prepared to pay Manchester United £25m for Daniel James, according to ESPN. James almost joined Leeds in January 2019.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly prepared to sell the player. He wants to use the funds towards signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Man United signed James, 22, from Swansea for £18m last summer. The Welsh winger has shown flashes of promise but arguably looks incapable of developing into a top-class player.

Solskjaer and his coaching staff reportedly don’t see him as a regular starter.

Considering Man United struggle to sell players and often make a loss on transfers, this would represent an incredible piece of business for the club. The money raised would go towards signing an elite player.

Yet, Ed Woodward and the board are reportedly “reluctant” to sell James. They believe it would “send a negative message” about the club’s ability to develop young players.

Such a stance certainly sends a negative message about the club’s football acumen and transfer knowledge.

Man United fans will also be baffled by how the club is prepared to reject such a generous offer and then use the money towards signing Sancho.

Dembele changes mind about Man United.

Ousmane Dembele has changed his mind about joining Manchester United, according to L’Equipe. The French winger is now prepared to leave Barcelona and join the Red Devils.

Dembele, 23, rejected the chance to join Man United on loan earlier this year.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona after only appearing nine times for the club last season due to injury and fitness issues.

The former Borussia Dortmund has reportedly spoken with Paul Pogba about a move to Old Trafford. L’Equipe report that Dembele is ‘enthusiastic’ about joining the club.

Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes, however, has said that Man United have yet to approach the Catalan club.

“First of all, no negotiations with Manchester United at the moment,” he said.

“Completely deny that. He’s a player we count on, we know his potential.”

Rudiger wants to join Spurs from Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger wants to join Tottenham Hotspur from Chelsea, according to the Athletic.

The German central defender has played over 100 times for Chelsea since joining the club in 2017. He has, however, fallen out of favour under Frank Lampard.

Rudiger hasn’t been part of Chelsea’s matchday squad since the opening game of the Premier League season.

Rudiger wants to leave to ensure he plays first-team football this season and remains in the Germany squad.

The defender prefers a move to Spurs ahead of other transfer options – such as AC Milan, Inter Milan and Roma.

However, Chelsea are reluctant to let him join their London rivals.

