Manchester United Suffer Defeat To Chelsea In FA Cup Semi-Final After Costly David De Gea Errors

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday evening.

Two costly errors from David de Gea contributed to the defeat for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Chelsea will now play Arsenal in the FA Cup final after goals from Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount and an own-goal by Harry Maguire booked their place in the game on Saturday, August 1. Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty late in the game for the Red Devils.

For Man United, the performance of De Gea, and others such as Daniel James and Victor Lindelof, could influence the club’s transfer business this summer.

Lampard’s side got their first goal at the end of a lacklustre first-half. Cesar Azpilicueta played a give and go with Willian on the right-wing and ran into space.

The Chelsea captain then crossed to the near-post, where Giroud, who had got away from Victor Lindelof, finished past De Gea. The Spaniard got a hand on the ball but failed to prevent it from crossing the line.

De Gea’s mistake for Chelsea’s second goal was even worse. Mount intercepted Brandon Williams’ loose pass and ran towards the Man United goal.

Neither Harry Maguire nor Victor Lindelof closed the midfielder down, so Mount took a speculative effort on goal from outside the penalty area.

The low shot went straight through De Gea’s hands and into the net.

It got worse for Man United in the 74th minute, when Maguire turned the ball into his own net to complete a wretched day in north London.

Chelsea will face now Arsenal at Wembley on August 1 in the FA Cup final, where either Lampard or Mikel Arteta will collect the first trophy of their managerial career.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer’s side will now focus on securing a top-four spot in their remaining two games of the Premier League season. And questions about De Gea’s performances will continue to be asked over the coming days, weeks and months.

The Spanish goalkeeper was once regarded as the best in his position in the Premier League but has suffered a noticeable dip over the last two years.

Former Man United captain Roy Keane said last month that he was ‘sick to death’ of De Gea and was heavily critical of him in a punditry appearance.

Keane’s comments about the ‘keeper were referenced on social media during the FA Cup semi-final.

We cross live to Roy Keane… pic.twitter.com/J503J9jYW5 — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) July 19, 2020

We go live to Roy Keane, Roy another De Gea mistake, what’s you’re thoughts on this? pic.twitter.com/m5wlq1Hof4 — Jack🇮🇪 (@CFCSully) July 19, 2020

The BBC need to pay whatever it takes to get Roy Keane into this studio by the time the game ends 😂 — Harry Brooks (@HB_HeadCoach) July 19, 2020

Any excuse to watch this clip of Roy Keane on David De Gea again. pic.twitter.com/Oz7mnDsDdF — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) July 19, 2020