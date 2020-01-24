Man United Reportedly Interested In Slimani & Ighalo After Opting Against Cavani Deal

Manchester United are in desperate need of new recruits and appear to be lining up some loan moves. However, they have reportedly opted not to pursue a deal for Edinson Cavani.

According to Sky Sports, Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani are loan targets for Man United as they seek to find cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

The England striker will be on the sidelines for the next few months with a back injury. Without him, United have looked toothless in attack. They failed to score against Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday in a 2-0 defeat.

Odion Ighalo

Ighalo currently plays for Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League.

The Nigerian centre-forward played for Watford between 2014 and 2017, when he scored 39 goals in 99 games. He helped the Hornets earn promotion to the Premier League and retain their place in the division.

Ighalo netted 16 goals for them in the top flight. He turns 31 in June.

Islam Slimani

Slimani, meanwhile, is currently with AS Monaco, on loan from Leicester City. He joined the Foxes for £28m from Sporting Lisbon following their title win in 2016.

However, the Algerian centre-forward, who turns 32 in June, didn’t excel at the club. He scored 13 times for them in 47 games and is currently on his third loan move away from Leicester.

Slimani failed to score in four games during a loan spell with Newcastle United in 2018. He only found the net once last season with Fenerbahce and has scored seven times for Monaco during the current campaign.

United’s troubles

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately needs to add reinforcements to his squad. However, a club with United’s financial resources ideally shouldn’t be in the market for players such as Ighalo or Slimani.

At Old Trafford on Wednesday, some supporters vented their frustration with the direction of the club. They directed their anger towards Ed Woodward, the executive vice-chairman, and the Glazer family, the club’s owners. United’s reported interest in Slimani and Ighalo is unlikely to appease the club’s disgruntled fanbase.

Cavani

Yet, it is also true that United desperately need to add a striker to their squad. Solskjaer also mentioned that they were looking at short-term loan deals to get them out of a tight spot.

According to The Times, they explored the option of signing Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain this month.

However, the Uruguayan striker reportedly wanted a two-and-a-half-year deal on wages of £360,000 a week. United backed away from the deal.

They were reportedly unwilling to make Cavani the club’s highest-paid player. The former Napoli forward turns 33 next month.

United won’t sanction an expensive deal for an A-list centre-forward this month, it seems. They are instead rummaging through the bargain basement after several years of splurging and transfer failures.

Some Man United supporters will find it difficult to believe that the club is seeking to sign Ighalo or Slimani. However, given the club’s current plight and underperformance in recent years, it’s probably not that surprising.