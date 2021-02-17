Share and Enjoy !

It appears that standards started to slip almost immediately after Ferguson’s exit.

When Alex Ferguson retired as Manchester United manager in May 2013, he told the Old Trafford crowd that their job was to “support your new manager.” David Moyes, his successor, however, didn’t even last a full season as the Red Devils boss.

Moyes was sacked after Man United failed to qualify for the Champions League, nine months into a six-year deal. The Scot was a solid Premier League manager. He had done an impressive job as Everton coach for over a decade.

Yet, from the start, it was evident that Moyes faced an impossible task to carry on Ferguson’s legacy.

Man United under David Moyes.

Man United lost to Liverpool and Manchester City in the first month of the 2013/14 season. Worse still for Moyes, he said the Man United players needed to aspire to be on Man City’s level – the team who had finished 11 points behind them the previous season.

It appears that it also was an awkward fit behind the scenes. According to The Athletic, one or two Man United players started to take liberties and do things they never would have dared to do under Ferguson.

On Man United’s pre-season tour in 2013, someone played a prank by altering the squad’s schedule for the day, confusing staff and players alike. Needless to say, such a prank would not have been played when Ferguson was the team’s manager.

The small incident arguably shows how Man United’s standards began to slip as soon as the Scot exited the Old Trafford dugout.

The prank that shows how Man United’s standards slipped.

“As the Manchester United players came down for breakfast in their five-star hotel, there was a whiteboard showing their schedule for the day in black marker pen,” it reads on The Athletic.

“They were in Hong Kong, preparing for their first season after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, and each morning a member of staff would update this board with training times and all the other details about when they were eating, the arrangements for community events and everything else that went into a pre-season tour.

“Yet on that particular day, somebody had rubbed out the correct arrangements and inserted a concoction of bogus times. Appointments were missed. People went missing. All the meticulous organisation to plan the day was jeopardised by a practical joke.”

Moyes, Januzaj, Buttner and slipping standards.

The report states that Alexander Buttner, Man United’s backup left-back, was suspected to be the prankster. Buttner reportedly “had a side to him that some members of staff did not like.”

It is also said that he was “aided and abetted by Adnan Januzaj” for this particular prank.

Januzaj, just 18 at the time, was arguably the only bright spot of David Moyes’ tenure as Man United manager and won acclaim for his performances in his debut campaign.

However, the incident did not go down well with Man United staff.

“It was David Moyes’ getting-to-know-you period and his staff had misgivings about the way Januzaj, then 18, had teamed up with a player who was six years older and not always seen as a positive influence.

“OK, it was only a practical joke, but it was not the sort of prank that would have happened if Ferguson was in charge. And it was decided somebody ought to have a quiet word with Januzaj to advise him to think carefully about what was expected of a United player.

“Did the message get through? It doesn’t appear so, according to some of the people who were involved at the time. Januzaj, one says, thought he knew better.”

Januzaj had a stellar debut season but failed to build on his promise following Moyes’ departure. Louis van Gaal allowed him to join Borussia Dortmund on loan in the 2015/16 season.

The Belgian winger then spent a season on loan with Moyes at Sunderland before joining Real Sociedad on a permanent deal in 2017.

Buttner, meanwhile, joined Dynamo Moscow in 2014 and was last seen playing for the New England Revolution in MLS.

