Manchester City’s Two Year European Competition Ban Lifted On Appeal

Manchester City have had their two-year ban from European competition quashed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Man City will NOT be banned from the Champions League next season, but will still have to pay a €10m fine.

Big news from Court of Arbitration for Sport. Manchester City's two-year ban from Uefa competition is overturned and their fine is reduced to EUR 10 million. Found guilty of failing to cooperate with Uefa authorities, but NOT of disguising equity funding as sponsorship #MCFC — Oliver Kay (@OliverKay) July 13, 2020

In February, Man City were punished by Uefa after the European football governing body ruled that the club had broken financial fair play rules between 2012 and 2016.

Man City were also fined €30m (£25m) after being found guilty of ‘serious breaches’ of Uefa’s financial rules.

Man City took its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and lodged an appeal.

In June, CAS heard the appeal across three days and delivered their verdict on Monday morning.

The club’s best-case scenario going into Monday morning was that CAS cleared them of all charges and their two-year European ban from Uefa competition was overturned.

The worst-case was that CAS supported Uefa’s ruling and found Man City to have deliberately broken Uefa’s rules, thus upholding the punishment delivered in February.

In such a scenario, Man City would have been banned from European competitions – the Champions League and Europa League – until the 2022/23 season.

It was the best-case scenario for Man City, who will not be banned from European competition and merely have to pay a fine.

The ruling could have had a significant impact on Pep Guardiola’s future at the club.

Guardiola, who has been Man City manager since 2016, has two years to run on his current deal. Had the club been banned from European competition, Guardiola may have looked to leave the club.

He said earlier this week that he was ‘confident’ that City’s appeal would be successful.

City are in the CL. Fine reduced to €10m — Sam Lee (@SamLee) July 13, 2020

Man City released a statement on the ruling, which reads:

“Whilst Manchester City and its legal advisors are yet to review the full ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Club welcomes the implications of today’s ruling as a validation of the Club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to present. The Club wishes to thank the panel members for their diligence and the due process that they administered.”