Lukaku previously played for Man United between 2017 and 2019.

Manchester City are interested in signing Romelu Lukaku and Danny Ings, according to reports.

Man City played without a recognised centre-forward in their 4-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday. Phil Foden played as a false-nine, with Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez making up the supporting cast of forwards.

Man City strikers.

Sergio Aguero, City’s longtime talisman, has had an injury-hit campaign and has only played five times in the Premier League this season.

Aguero, who turns 33 in June, is out of contract at the end of the season and talks are yet to begin on a new deal.

The Argentine striker joined Man City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has scored 256 goals in 379 games for the club. He is reportedly a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Gabriel Jesus is Man City’s other striker, but he was on the bench for the 4-1 victory over Liverpool.

Man City’s interest in Lukaku & Ings.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Man City have already started making plans for summer signings. Pep Guardiola’s team are keeping tabs on forwards such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

However, City are also considering moves for Romelu Lukaku and Danny Ings.

Former Manchester United striker Lukaku is currently playing for Inter Milan, where he has scored 54 goals in 78 games.

The Belgian striker, 27, joined the Serie A side from Man United in 2019 in a deal worth €80m.

Guardiola is reportedly a fan of Lukaku, believing that he “offers something different” to the players already at his disposal.

Ings, meanwhile, is out of contract with Southampton in the summer of 2022. So, the Saints may have to sell him at the current season if a new deal cannot be agreed on, or risk losing him for nothing 12 months later.

The England striker, 28, has impressed for Southampton, scoring 32 goals in 61 appearances since his arrival from Liverpool in 2019.

Man City’s interest in the pair is said to be at prelimary stages, but a summer revamp of their forward line looks likely.

