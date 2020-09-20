Luke Shaw calls on Manchester United to sign some new players

“I think we need more players to strengthen the squad.”

Luke Shaw has said that Manchester United need to sign some new players. Shaw made the comments following Crystal Palace’s 3-1 victory over Man United at Old Trafford.

The defeat marked the worst possible start to the new Premier League season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. Shaw believes the Red Devils need reinforcements.

“We are a very good group, but personally I think we need more players to strengthen the squad,” Shaw told Norway’s TV2.

“It can give us a boost. When you look around at how other teams are strengthening their teams, then we must also do it to keep up with the others.”

So far in the current transfer window, Man United have only signed Donny van de Beek, who scored against Palace. They have been linked with a move for Jadon Sancho and a new left-back to provide competition for Shaw.

Why Man United played poorly against Palace.

The England full-back also said that the United team were not in good condition for the Palace match due to a short pre-season. Shaw said Solskjaer’s squad only had a week to prepare for the new campaign.

“Possibly everything went wrong,” he said.

“From my point of view, the pre-season that we’ve had altogether is not the correct way it should have been. We’ve had a week all together. We haven’t been able to prepare in the way that we wanted. And that’s not an excuse because we have the quality of players to be able to win games like this.

“But we weren’t up to it tonight and we’ve been punished. It’s the start of a new season, we should have been fresh.

“We knew how Palace were going to play, sit in the block and try and stay on that, possibly all of their goals came from that.

“We paid the price today at times we were sluggish and weren’t at it.”

