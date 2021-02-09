Share and Enjoy !

“It was difficult because I wasn’t able to get my word across.”

Luke Shaw has been speaking about the difficult time he endured under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Shaw has been one of Man United’s star players this season, and comfortably their most impressive defender.

The England left-back has been productive at both ends of the pitch and is on course for his best campaign so far at Old Trafford.

Shaw’s fortunes have improved greatly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a troubled spell when Mourinho was manager between 2016 and the end of 2018.

The full-back, 25, joined Man United from Southampton in 2014 for £30m. After an inconsistent debut season at Old Trafford, Shaw began the 2015/16 campaign in flying form.

However, early in the season, he suffered a horrific double leg break in a Champions League tie away to PSV Eindhoven.

When Shaw returned to fitness, Mourinho had replaced Louis van Gaal as Man United manager and the full-back was often the target for criticism from his coach.

“He had a good performance, but it was his body with my brain. He was in front of me, and I was making every decision for him,” Mourinho said about Shaw’s display against Everton in 2017.

Shaw looked to have no future under Mourinho, and he has addressed the criticism he received from his former coach.

“It was difficult because I wasn’t able to get my word across,” Shaw told the BBC ahead of Man United’s FA Cup tie against West Ham.

“A lot of people were behind me here, so I knew I had that backing, but I just needed to keep my head down and keep quiet.”

Shaw said that period in his career has acted as a learning curve and he has used it as motivation to improve.

“People were saying negative things about me,” he continued.

“But I just look back at it as a learning curve and something that has improved me as a person off the pitch, not just on it.

“You always have some doubts. I have been very unfortunate to pick up the injuries I have had but I’ve always believed I can be an important player here.

“You want to be here and showing people what you can do. Hopefully, I can keep doing that and proving people wrong.”

