Louis Saha has revealed the punishing training regime Cristiano Ronaldo would do after every single training session for Manchester United.

The pair played together between 2003 and 2008. Saha shared a pitch with some all-time greats at club and international level. From Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs at Man United to Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry for France.

However, according to Saha, none could match Ronaldo’s work ethic.

Louis Saha on Cristiano Ronaldo’s training regime.

“That guy is insane,” Saha joked about Ronaldo during an interview with The Athletic.

“If the session was at 10 am, I would arrive at 9 am, do my stuff. He would be there at 8.30 am doing his [injury] prevention and all that work, elastic band around his ankles.”

Saha also described Ronaldo’s training regime and the time he attempted the workout with the forward.

“It was all about dribbling, two full pitch-lengths, super-fast,” the Frenchman said.

“I couldn’t keep up. After two or three times back and forth I was out of breath. The guy was so natural but as well as talent, he has an enormous desire to work hard.

“After a session, do that? I am sure he is doing the same today.”

Saha on Neville.

Saha also said that Gary Neville was the most “committed” player at the club during his time at Old Trafford.

“You see Gary Neville wake up at six and look in all the papers. And blame everybody, the size of the ball, whatever; you can see the guy is passionate,” Saha said.

“You sort of get his point. I’m sorry but I think three-quarters of the players are not committed to the club as much as Gary Neville was.”

Saha’s time at Man United.

Injury and fitness issues hampered Saha’s Man United career.

The former Fulham forward scored 42 times in 124 appearances for the Red Devils.

Alex Ferguson rated the Frenchman as among the most talented centre-forwards he coached at the club and cursed the player’s bad luck with injuries.

“It became so vexing to him that he considered retiring,” Ferguson said about Saha.

“‘You’re a young man, you don’t give in because of an injury, you’ve just got to work to get back. This can’t last forever,’ I told him.”

Saha left Man United for Everton in 2008. He later had spells with Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Lazio. In 20 appearances for France, he scored four goals.

(Originally published on September 22, 2020).

