Loris Karius Set To Return To Liverpool Following Besiktas Wage Dispute

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is on the verge of cancelling his contract with Besiktas following a dispute over unpaid wages.

Karius joined the Turkish side on a two-year loan deal in 2018 after his two costly errors cost Liverpool in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The German goalkeeper has played 54 times for Besiktas over the last two seasons.

However, according to several reports, he has played his last game for the Istanbul side. Karius has filed a complaint with Fifa which states that he has not been paid since the Turkish Super Lig season was suspended in March. The 26-year-old wants to terminate his contract.

This is the second time Karius has reported Besiktas to Fifa, after stating that he was owed four months’ wages last season, a dispute that was resolved. The player is understood to be close to settling this claim with the club.

The Guardian report that he will receive £400,000 (€456,000) in outstanding wages.

Besiktas had the option to sign Karius on a permanent deal for £7.25m (€8.27m) this summer, after spending £2.25m (€2.57m) to take him on loan. That deal, however, looks highly unlikely to happen given this latest dispute.

Karius, therefore, will be a Liverpool player once again from June 30.

However, he will be way down the pecking order at Anfield, behind Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhín Kelleher and Andy Lonergan and will, most likely, be on the move again.

According to reports in Turkey, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been in talks with Liverpool over signing Karius on loan.

They reportedly want the German goalkeeper to be their number two keeper next season, deputising for first-choice Rui Patricio. Wolves expect to be involved in European competition again and will need a deep squad.

Yet, with the current uncertainty surrounding when sport can return again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is worth taking any transfer story with a pinch of salt.

Karius has, however, almost certainly played his last game for Liverpool.

