Jamie Carragher has predicted that Liverpool will miss out on the top four of the Premier League and qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Carragher made the prediction following Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Monday night. Diogo Jota, on his return to his former club, scored the only goal of the game.

The result leaves Jurgen Klopp’s team in sixth place, with 46 points from 29 games.

The Reds are five points behind Chelsea in fourth, and Carragher reckons his old club will “just miss out” on a place in the top four.

West Ham United are two points ahead of Liverpool, with a game in hand.

“It’s been a freak, been really poor the teams they’ve lost to,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football.

“But when we talk about teams at the bottom, it feels like there’s going to be a real fight for the top four and the relegation places this season.

“At this moment, I still don’t believe Liverpool will get the top four. I think they will just miss out.

“But when we talk about the teams at the bottom, someone has that little late run and makes other teams feel nervous – that’s what Liverpool have to do in these next couple of weeks.”

Carragher: Liverpool must put pressure on the teams above them.

The former Liverpool defender also called on Klopp’s team to put pressure on the teams directly above them in the table.

Carragher said that, if Liverpool can at least record a run of positive results, it may make Chelsea and Leicester City “nervous” and take the top four battle until the final day.

“Make Leicester feel a little bit nervous, Chelsea nervous – the positions they’re in now – and almost take this to the wire,” he said on Sky Sports.

“I know other teams are playing each other. No one will get maximum points, it’s impossible because there are that many people involved in this race for the top four.

“There’s still a bit of a gap. It was a massive result for Liverpool tonight in terms of top four or potential top four.

“A lot of teams around that position lost points this weekend.

“It puts them into sixth, still a way to go but there’s still plenty of games to go.

“That’s what Liverpool need to do, with four or five games to go, be in a position where you can basically jump if someone makes a mistake.”

Liverpool’s next Premier League match is against Arsenal at the Emirates on April 4.

