Footage Shows Liverpool Squad Celebrating Premier League Title Victory

Liverpool are the Premier League champions.

30 years after they last won the English title, Liverpool’s wait for their 19th league crown ended on Thursday night.

Manchester City needed to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to keep their extremely slim chances of retaining the Premier League alive.

However, goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian gave Frank Lampard all three points in an exhilarating game that ended 2-1 to the home side.

Kevin de Bruyne’s wonderful free-kick looked set to spark a comeback for City, before Fernandinho was sent-off for a handball. Willian scored the subsequent penalty and won the game for Chelsea, confirming Liverpool’s status as Premier League champions.

Footage has emerged of Liverpool’s squad celebrating the moment Willian scored.

You can watch the video below.

Liverpool players are celebrating their Premier League title 🎉🏆#LFC 🔴pic.twitter.com/gx0wy3xEWh — Liverpool FC 🔴 (@Reds_ENG) June 25, 2020

Following Liverpool’s title victory, Jurgen Klopp spoke to Sky Sports was understandably emotional.

“I have no words,” the Liverpool manager said.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s much more than I ever thought would be possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible.

“Knowing how much Kenny (Dalglish) supported us, this is for you as well Kenny, it’s for Stevie (Gerrard) who also had to wait a long time. It’s for all.

“It’s easy for me to motivate the team because of our great history. It’s unbelievable, it was really tense the City game. It’s an incredible achievement for my players, what they’ve done over the past few years it’s a pure joy to coach them.”

WhatsApp Email 271 Shares