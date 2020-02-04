Quiz: Name The Liverpool Team That Lost To Blackpool in 2010

Can you name the Liverpool team that lost to Blackpool in October 2010?

Liverpool are currently riding high in the Premier League with the biggest lead ever held in the English top-flight.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City. They are English champions in-waiting, European champions and world champions.

However, it wasn’t that long ago that the club were in the doldrums.

10 years ago, Liverpool were managed by Roy Hodgson and owned by Tom Hicks and Tom Gillett – a manager unpopular with Reds supporters and two deeply unpopular owners. And they experienced a disastrous start to the 2010/11 season.

Hodgson’s team recorded just one victory in their first eight games of the Premier League season.

Liverpool were also knocked out of the League Cup by League Two side Northampton Town at Anfield, losing on penalties after drawing the game 2-2.

Two weeks after losing to Manchester United at Old Trafford, and two weeks before they would be beaten by Everton at Goodison Park, newly-promoted Blackpool travelled to Anfield to play Liverpool on October 3, 2010.

Ian Holloway’s team had made a decent start to the season, winning two of their previous six games and drawing another.

On their first appearance at Anfield since 1971, Blackpool took the game to Liverpool and raced into a two-goal lead.

Charlie Adam, who would join Liverpool the next summer, opened the scoring from the penalty spot. Just before half-time, Luke Varney doubled their lead.

Liverpool were booed off at half-time. They managed to reduce the deficit after the break, but couldn’t find an equaliser and dropped into the bottom three after the defeat.

At full-time, there were more boos and chants about Liverpool’s American owners.

The Anfield club were at one of the lowest points in their recent history. Supporters were united against the owners and the club had recruited poorly on and off the pitch during the summer.

Several underwhelming signings were made and Hodgson was appointed to replace Champions League-winning coach Rafa Benitez. It all came to a head against Blackpool at Anfield.

Within three days, Fenway Sports Group agreed to buy the club and eventually took control after a high-court case.

By January, Hodgson was gone, replaced by club legend Kenny Dalglish. Luis Suarez arrived the same month and the club slowly began to rebuild.

The story of the current Liverpool can be traced to that defeat against Blackpool. But how many of the Liverpool starting XI can you name?

You have five minutes to name the Reds’ starting team from that day.

The only clue we have given is the squad number of each player. (You just have to enter their surnames in the box below).

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, click here.



