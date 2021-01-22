“I cannot remember a time with so many players out of form at the same time.”

Jamie Carragher has said that Liverpool could be in a fight to finish in the Champions League places.

The defending Premier League champions lost at Anfield to Burnley on Thursday night – their first home defeat since April 2017, when Jurgen Klopp’s side lost to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are on a run of poor form and have failed to score in their last three matches and only once in their last five games.

Carragher has said that the Reds may need to shift their focus to qualifying for the Champions League, as they could be soon out of the title race with some challenging fixtures coming up.

Liverpool face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday. Klopp’s side then play Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester City and Leicester City in the Premier League.

“If the next run of games do not go well, then I have no doubt they will be well out of the title race by the middle of February, the end of February,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“If that happens then Liverpool will be fighting for their lives to be in the Champions League next season.”

Carragher also said that Liverpool appear to low on confidence and they ‘lose belief’ in matches when they fail to score an early goal.

“They start nice and bright and you think it is something to build on.

“But they just seem to lose belief and confidence so quickly that they can actually score a goal,” the former Liverpool defender said.

“It is almost as if they feel they need to score in the first half an hour.

“Normally, the great teams, and this Liverpool team over the last few years, score a lot of late goals but it feels like the belief completely goes.

“As the clock ticks closer and closer to 90 minutes the belief goes and you cannot see how Liverpool can score really.

“I cannot remember a time with so many players out of form at the same time.

“I think Liverpool supporters will be massively frustrated,” Carragher continued.

“This team have done something for this club that nobody has done for so long – brought a title back. They will always be legends in everyone’s eyes.

“But for whatever reason in these last four or five games, it has not just dropped off but massively dropped.

“It is a huge worry going forward. Not just in terms of the title but in terms of the top four.

