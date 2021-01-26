Liverpool’s path to sign Declan Rice clear after Frank Lampard departure

Lampard was pushing Chelsea to sign the England midfielder.

Chelsea’s decision to sack Frank Lampard on Monday could have a wider impact on the Premier League, and particularly for Declan Rice and possibly Liverpool.

According to reports, Lampard was very keen to sign the West Ham United midfielder. So much so, that the club legend is said to have clashed with the club’s board over it.

Lampard’s pursuit of Rice.

The Chelsea hierarchy are said to have had ‘reservations’ about signing Rice, a player they released as a teenager. They viewed it as potentially ’embarrassing’ to spend a big transfer fee on a former academy player.

Yet, Lampard continued to push for the club to sign Rice. This was reportedly one of several areas where the manager and his employers failed to see eye to eye.

According to The Guardian, Lampard’s exit from Stamford Bridge has effectively ended any chance Rice had of signing for Chelsea.

The Blues, and their new manager Thomas Tuchel, are highly unlikely to pursue a transfer for the former Republic of Ireland midfielder.

Liverpool interest in Declan Rice.

The report states that, however, this could open the path for Liverpool to sign Rice.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to refresh his squad in the summer, with central midfield and central defence a priority. Rice has predominately played in centre midfield for West Ham, but broke into the team as a central defender.

Rice’s ability to play in two positions, and his performances for West Ham, appears to have alerted Liverpool, who are currently suffering an injury crisis in central defence.

If Liverpool are to move for the England international, it won’t be until the summer. Manchester United have also been linked with the player.

West Ham reportedly value Rice, 22, at £80m.

Read next: Behind the scenes details show why Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard.

Read More About: Chelsea, Declan Rice, frank lampard, jurgen klopp, Liverpool