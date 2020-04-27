Quiz: Name The Liverpool & Chelsea Teams From Their Famous 2014 Game

How well do you remember the famous game between Liverpool and Chelsea in 2014?

The match at Anfield on April 27, 2014, has gone down in the Premier League annals, one of the most dramatic and memorable 90-minutes in the history of the division.

Liverpool were on a 16-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and had won their previous 11 games.

They were five points clear of Manchester City in second place when Chelsea arrived at Anfield. Jose Mourinho wasn’t prepared to play along and just hand Liverpool their first league title in 24-years.

Chelsea were third in the table and unlikely to win the title. Mourinho played a second-string team for the encounter at Anfield, resting key players for the Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid a few days later.

With the bus parked, Mourinho’s team invited Liverpool to break them down.

It resulted in a siege on Chelsea’s goal and an unfortunate slip from Liverpool’s captain.

The rest is history. Chelsea won 2-0 and Liverpool’s title race fully imploded a week later against Crystal Palace.

How well do you remember the game between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in 2014?

We’re looking for you to name the starting XIs and substitutes from both teams. You have 10 minutes in total.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz doesn’t display below, just click here.





