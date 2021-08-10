Messi has signed a two-year deal with the Qatar-owned club.

Lionel Messi has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a move to the French club, multiple reports have stated. Messi is due to arrive in Paris on Tuesday afternoon to finalise the deal with PSG.

Messi, the 34-year-old record goalscorer for both Argentina and Barcelona, is one of the greatest players of all time.

The Argentine will earn a reported €35m net per season, and his contract has the option to extend his spell with the club for a third season. He is expected to arrive in Paris later today to complete the deal, and be presented to PSG supporters on Wednesday.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner, wept on Sunday as he bid farewell to the club where he spent the last 21 years of his life after FC Barcelona said it could no longer keep him, blaming La Liga’s strict salary cap rules.

Messi had agreed on a contract extension with the Catalan side and returned from holiday expecting to put pen to paper on the deal.

Barcelona, however, were unable to register him due to La Liga rules which state that a club’s wage bill must not exceed 70 per cent of its revenue. The club are currently spending 110 per cent of their revenue on wages, and have been unable to sell high-earning players to create room for Messi.

As such, the Argentine forward has been forced to leave. Messi said on Sunday in his farewell press conference that he never expected to leave Barcelona and that he didn’t want to walk away from the club he loves.

Messi, however, will start a new chapter in his career with his move to Qatari-owned PSG – one of two clubs who could afford his wages, the other being Manchester City, another team owned by an oil-rich state.

The addition of arguably the greatest footballer ever makes a brilliant PSG team, even better. Mauricio Pochettino, the PSG head coach, has an incredibly talented squad of players to pick from.

The PSG frontline is already formidable, with Messi’s former Barca teammate Neymar and France forward Kylian Mbappe seen as two of the best players on the planet.

Messi will share a dressing room with Sergio Ramos, his former Real Madrid rival, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Italian goalkeeper considered to be the best in his position in the world.

The arrival of the 34-year-old, Barca’s all-time record goalscorer with 682 goals, will undoubtedly boost the club’s ambitions to win a first-ever Champions League title.

And the presence of Messi is also welcome news for France’s Ligue 1, which has been embroiled in a crisis over TV rights.

