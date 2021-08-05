Lionel Messi has officially left FC Barcelona

Messi has left the club.

Lionel Messi has offically left FC Barcelona. The player and the club agreed on a new contract, which was due to be signed today. Messi, however, has had to leave the club due to “financial and structural obstacles.”

Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona.

Barcelona’s statement reads:

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

Lionel Messi’s contract situation.

Messi has been a free agent since July 1, when his contract expired. The 34-year-old Argentine forward had agreed to a new contract with Barcelona, worth reportedly 50 per cent less than his previous deal.

However, his registration depended on Barcelona selling players to make room on their wage bill. It appears they have failed in that attempt and Messi is now free to sign for another club.

Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Messi joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old and broke into the first team in 2005. In 778 games for the Catalan club, Messi scored 672 goals. He helped Barca win 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League titles.

Messi won six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at the Nou Camp. He will go down in history as Barcelona’s greatest ever player, setting records that will never be beaten, and arguably the greatest footballer ever.

