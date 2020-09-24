He is rated highly by Man City.

Liam Delap scored on his Manchester City debut on Thursday night.

Rory Delap, the former Republic of Ireland and Stoke City midfielder is the player’s father.

The striker scored a well-taken goal in Man City’s Carabao Cup game against Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium.

The 17-year-old, who has represented England at underage level, broke the deadlock after 18-minutes.

Liam Delap Debut goal for Manchester City pic.twitter.com/h8Nejfq7O1 — Utd Interest (@Utdlnterest) September 24, 2020

Liam Delap is eligible to play for Ireland through his paternal grandparents, who are from Letterkenny and Kells respectively.

He joined Man City from Derby County in 2019 and was part of the team that won the Under-18 Premier League title last season.

