On Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were full of praise for Leeds United’s performance against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The pair played out an incredible game at Anfield, which finished 4-3 to the home side but could have been any score.

Leeds, in their first top-flight match since 2004, were brilliant and bloodied the nose of the Premier League champions.

On Monday Night Football, Carragher and Neville went into a deep-dive analysis of Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

Carragher highlighted how Leeds’ suffocating style causes opposition teams such problems. And showed how they managed to unsettle Liverpool.

Carragher on Leeds

The Sky Sports pundit analysed the ultra-intense pressing style of Bielsa’s team.

Leeds mark man to man and take this approach to extreme lengths, as Carragher showed, with players hounding their opponents all over the pitch,

It makes for a style of football that leaves viewers at the edge of their seats.

"I think we could have done an hour on this game and that's just on Leeds!"@Carra23 analyses Marcelo Bielsa's #LUFC and their press in their defeat to #LFC. Watch his analysis in full here: https://t.co/e2VFmCYMp1 pic.twitter.com/Ww5VRYDdvx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 14, 2020

Neville on Leeds

Gary Neville, meanwhile, was effusive in his praise for Leeds United.

“I think they will do very well. I think they will scare the living daylights out of some teams,” predicted the former England defender.

Neville said that Leeds will ‘take a lot of teams to a very uncomfortable place’, as they did with Liverpool.

He also noted that Bielsa’s team had Trent Alexander-Armstrong and Virgil van Dijk ‘unnerved.’

“I thought it was a thing of beauty to watch,” he said, before predicting a ‘thrilling’ season for Leeds’ players and fans under Bielsa.

“Liverpool players won’t have had a clue of what had happened.”

"I think they'll scare the living daylights out of some teams!" Will #LUFC replicate the success of #SUFC and #WWFC in the Premier League? Watch #SHUWOL live on Sky Sports Premier League or follow in-game clips and highlights here: https://t.co/6YGNNkpSAZ pic.twitter.com/MLbuEKAPtv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 14, 2020

