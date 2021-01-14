Jamie Carragher on how Alex Ferguson predicted Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp

“If Fergie is worried, this guy must be the real deal.”

Jamie Carragher has been speaking about the moment he knew Jurgen Klopp was the man who would bring success back to Liverpool.

According to the former Liverpool defender, Alex Ferguson fully convinced him of Klopp’s credentials as a world-class manager.

In 2017, Carragher took part in Michael Carrick’s testimonial at Old Trafford and spoke about Klopp with Ferguson, who was managing the Manchester United team on the day.

Fergie praised the German manager and was impressed by his personality. According to Carragher, he seemed concerned about Klopp’s potential to restore Liverpool to the perch they been knocked off by Man United.

“The true endorsement came on a visit to Old Trafford a couple of years ago,” the Sky Sports pundit wrote in his column for The Daily Telegraph.

What Ferguson told Carragher.

“I was invited to play in Michael Carrick’s testimonial and had the chance to speak to Sir Alex Ferguson. I had read Fergie’s complimentary remarks about the Liverpool manager, so wanted to hear more. ‘He’s got something about him. He is very confident,’ Sir Alex told me.

“There was a look of genuine admiration for Klopp, accompanied by that added hint of concern, telling me all I needed. If Fergie is worried, this guy must be the real deal,” I thought.”

Ferguson’s concerns proved well-founded. Klopp guided Liverpool to Champions League glory on Saturday night, confirming his status as a club legend as the team beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid.

Before winning the club’s sixth European Cup, the German coach oversaw Liverpool’s 97-point haul in the Premier League last season. He has completely revolutionised the fortunes of the club since arriving in October 2015.

Meanwhile, Ferguson’s Man United will not even play in the Champions League next season after missing out on qualification.

(Originally published June 3, 2019)

