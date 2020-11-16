Keane called Walker ‘an idiot’ live on Sky Sports.

Manchester City have made a complaint to Sky Sports following Roy Keane’s comments about Kyle Walker, according to The Daily Mail.

Keane criticised the Man City defender after he gave away a penalty with a foul on Sadio Mane against Liverpool earlier this month. The former Sunderland manager was on punditry duty for the game.

Keane called Walker a ‘car crash’ and ‘an idiot.’

The former Manchester United captain was asked how Mane won the penalty, and replied, ‘Because he’s up against an idiot.’

The Irishman went on to describe Walker as a ‘car crash’ who ‘keeps making these types of mistakes and is rightly punished for it’.

According to the Mail, City have no issue with a pundit criticising a player for their actions or decisions during a match.

However, they reportedly believe that Keane crossed the line by calling Walker ‘an idiot’.

Sky Sports have yet to comment.

